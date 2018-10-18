Celebrate all that's great about our pubs in Loving Your Local

Local pubs play a key role in the social life of our communities and in this week’s Donegal Democrat, we celebrate the institution that is the Irish pub.

Our 16 page supplement, Loving Your Local, produced in conjunction with the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland looks at the Irish pub has evolved over the years but still remains very much at the heart of local life.

Loving Your Local looks at how pubs around the country have adapted to change while at the same time remaining at the heart of local communities, reflecting the changes in Irish society but staying firmly at the centre of it all.

Check out our 16 page Loving Your Local supplement in this week's Donegal Democrat and on line (HERE).