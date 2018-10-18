Donegal Jobs Alert: Harvey's Point are recruiting, carer needed in Ballyshannon

Who’s hiring across County Donegal this week? Check out the Donegal Democrat recruitment pages for a round-up of the best jobs in Donegal.

Harvey's Point Hotel are seeking a "dynamic, self-starter", full-time assistant accountant to support their business.

A carer is required for a young man with an intellectual disability in the Ballyshannon area. To provide support for a family in the Ballyshannon area, it is two hours per day.

Harbour Lights, Killybegs, is seeking a an administrator, hours flexible; they are also seeking to appoint a Domestic Person, part-time.

construction require a variety of skill from site supervisors to carpenters for long-term work in Sweden. Full details in their advert.

