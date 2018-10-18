The Hair Column: How to care for your children's hair

Smaller kids tend to have thinner hair, this often means that it is quite tangly. If this is causing problems in the morning, my advice would be to cut it.

There is nothing nicer than a short hairstyle or a bob on a little girl. If the short hair option does not present itself then there are brushes available from your salon called ‘Tangle Teaser’. I would buy the one with a handle as it easier to use and the kids find it easier to use as well.

As they get older, long hair usually comes into play, my advice here is to keep some tea tree oil in your shampoo bottle to prevent them from getting lice.

Lice are quite easy to spot. The first sign is your child scratching their head.

Once you have established that it is lice, I would go to your chemist and pick up a bottle of treatment. There is no need to be embarrassed, most kids get lice at some point.

The treatments are very effective and should be used every four to five days. The only way to really get rid of the eggs is by hand. The combs simply don't work. They will remove the adult lice but not eggs.

Make your child comfortable, I prefer to be on the sofa with the child's head on my lap.

Teenage kids tend to start taking care of their appearance. For the boys, they usually like the barbers but some of them like to grow out their hair. Sometimes a salon is better for that, so you can come up with a plan.

Teenagers tend to have greasier hair at this stage of their lives. Playing around with shampoos can help.

There is also a Facebook page called ‘NoPoo Movement’. This can show you alternative ways to shampoo your hair.

All hairdressing salons will have a shampoo for oily hair.

At this stage, it is just best to let your teenager have fun with their hair.

Yes, they may be ruining it with straighteners etc., but at the end of the day, it is only hair.

Don't fight the small stuff.