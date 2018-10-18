Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, October 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses

A memorial mass will be offered for the late Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses on Saturday, October 20 at 11am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses.

Interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. All inquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.

Rita McNally, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The deaths has taken place at the North West Hospice of Rita McNally, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. All inquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

House private at present please.

Kay McGonagle (nee Duffy), formerly of St. Bodens, Culdaff

The death has taken place in England of Kay McGonagle (nee Duffy), formerly of St. Bodens, Culdaff.

Remains will arrive at Belfast City Airport today, Thursday, October 18, at 1pm arriving at Muff border at approximately 3.15pm, going to her son Mark and Charlotte McGonagle’s residence at Craigtown, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 20, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00 am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Sobell House, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Teresa O'Connell (née Morgan), Fir Ville, Navenny, Ballybofey



The death has taken place of Teresa O'Connell, Fir Ville Navenny, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late home. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 2pm both days and on the morning of the funeral. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Jim Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at the residence of his son, Kieran, Tirharron, Manorcunningham.

Funeral leaving there on Friday at 10.15am going to St Columbus Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has taken place in Birmingham of Annie Quinn, formerly from Kingarrow, Fintown.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard.

Molly Laird, Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her residence of Molly Laird, Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday afternoon, October 18 at 1.15pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Tommy McLaughlin, Hillhead, Shrove, Greencastle



The death has taken place of Tommy McLaughlin, Hillhead, Shrove, Greencastle.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 18 for service in St Finian’s Parish Church, Greencastle at 1.30pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am please.

Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad

The death has taken place in Scotland of Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, and formerly of Pollaid, Fanad.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Cremation at 11.30am in Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnotter.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The British Liver Trust.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.