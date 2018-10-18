Second Honeymoon kicks off tonight at Letterkenny Gaels

Letterkenny Gaels GAA Club will this kick off an eight-night run of the Sam Cree comedy play Second Honeymoon on Thursday night at the club room at Pairc na nGael, Thorn Road, Letterkenny.

This will be the fourth comedy play hosted by the GAA club in as many years.

Director Garry Coll said, “The cast and crew have been working really hard over the last few weeks and are really looking forward to presenting the play to an audience.

"We’ve had two dress rehearsals on Sunday and Tuesday and everything went to plan. We have a few last-minute glitches to iron out and we’ll be good to go.

"I have to say it’s a really funny play and the cast themselves have really enjoyed the practice sessions over the last few months”. Garry continued.

“If you’re looking for a good night out, get your tickets early as when word gets out, we’re expecting the show to sell out fast. And don’t forget the box of tissues!”.

This hilarious comedy will run for eight nights over two weekends from Thursday, October 18 to Sunday 21 and Thursday, October 25 to Sunday 28.

Tickets can be bought at Arena 7, George Sweeney’s Shop, Swilly Group Office on Business Park Road, from members of the cast or Letterkenny Gaels committee members. Contact Conor Crossan (087) 133 2680 for ticket information.