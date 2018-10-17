Congressman Neal meets Border Communities Against Brexit in Lifford

Congressman Richard Neal the Lead Democrat in the House Ways and Means Committee took some time to meet with members of Border Communities Against Brexit (BCAB) today on Lifford Bridge in Donegal.

Congressman Neal has for decades been a strong supporter of the Peace Process and he saw first hand today how open Ireland's border is with the UK, and heard from business people and farmers how devastating Brexit will be if the agreement which the British Government entered into last December with the EU on allowing the North to remain in the Customs Union and Single Market is not lived up to.

The current Brexit talks are in crisis and a Hard Brexit is looking more likely each day.

BCAB will travel next week to Strasbourg to meet with a range of MEP's as well as Guy Verholfstadt the EU Coordinator on Brexit to discuss the ongoing situation and to continue to lobby for support for the Backstop and continued support of the Brexit Steering Group.