Day of celebration at Donegal Town Credit Union

Donegal Town Credit Union is joining more than 68,800 credit unions around the world to celebrate the 70th annual International Credit Union Day (ICU Day) on Thursday.

In addition to being an important anniversary for the global movement, credit unions here are also celebrating 60 successful years of service in Ireland.

To mark this significant milestone in Irish credit union history, this year’s ICU Day celebrations will focus on the unique financial services offered by credit unions.

Donegal Town Credit Union is inviting all members to join them in the office at Millers Hill to celebrate International Credit Union Day together.

Staff will have refreshments from 10am and will also have a Draw for members who join them on the day.

The prizes include:

1st prize: SuperValu hamper

2nd prize: Hamper from Begley's Pharmacy

3rd prize: Voucher from the Abbey Hotel.



Liam Kelly, Manager at Donegal Town Credit Union said: “Donegal Town Credit Union, like all credit unions, shares a common goal to offer access to affordable credit and loans to the local communities we serve.

“We strive to provide even the most financially disadvantaged sectors of our communities with the tools and the opportunities to be financially self-sufficient and to help them on the road to achieving their goals in life; be they education or travel goals, a wedding or renovating the home for the family.

“This is the credit union difference that makes a real, positive impact on the lives of people in the local area.

“We look forward to celebrating this with our members, and indeed the whole community, on ICU Day.”

Donegal Town Credit Union has proudly served the local area for 50 years. Donegal Town Credit Union has a membership of over 8,219 and in the past year alone has provided €9.3 million in loans to the local community.