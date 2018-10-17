NEWS
€16,000 of drugs found in Donegal search
A man in his 40s arrested
Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated value of €16,000 following a raid on a property in Donegal.
Cannabis with an estimated value of €14,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,000 was discovered in a search at a house in the Ramelton area on Tuesday afternoon.
A man in his 40s was arrested was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Letterkenny Garda station.
He has been released pending the preparation file to the DPP.
