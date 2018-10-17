€16,000 of drugs found in Donegal search

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated value of €16,000 following a raid on a property in Donegal.

Cannabis with an estimated value of €14,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,000 was discovered in a search at a house in the Ramelton area on Tuesday afternoon.

A man in his 40s was arrested was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Letterkenny Garda station.

He has been released pending the preparation file to the DPP.