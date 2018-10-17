Mayo's Stephen Rochford set to be part of Donegal backroom in 2019

Mayo's former manager, Stephen Rochford, is to join up with Donegal for 2019 in Declan Bonner's backroom team.

Rochford, a very experienced player and mentor, is set to replace Karl Lacey in the Donegal set up, as the Four Masters man is stepping down due to family commitments.

It is a very high profile appointment as Rochford has just stepped down as manager of Mayo, having just failed to get Mayo over the line to an All-Ireland title.

Last year was a disappointing year for Mayo as they failed to qualify for the Super 8s and Rochford stepped down almost immediately.

His playing and managerial pedigree is pretty impressive. He won an All-Ireland Club medal with Crossmolina; has represented Mayo at all grades and then went on to manager Corofin to an All-Ireland Club title before taking over in Mayo in 2015, leading them to two All-Ireland finals, missing out by one point on each occasion.