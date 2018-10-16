Jim Shiels Memorial 10K raises €4,100 for local charities

The recent Jim Shiels Memorial 10k Road Race/3k Walk has raised over €4,100 euro for two local charities.

Proceeds from last month's event in St Johnson were divided evenly and cheques for €2,057 were this week presented to the Donegal Hospice and the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Race organiser, Dara McNulty, said he was delighted at the support the race received.

"A few of us who knew Jimmy got together and decided to organise a race in his memory. Jimmy was a great character and was so well got, and we just felt it was the right thing to do," Dara commented.

"We got a committee together, drew up a race plan and the whole community really got behind it. The end result was a high quality race which attracted huge numbers. We had 250 runners and 90 walkers and it was a really special night," he added.

"The generosity of the people involved was amazing and on behalf of the organising committee, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who made the event such a success. It was a fitting tribute to Jimmy who was so popular and so well liked by so many from all over. It was great to see so many of his old running mates in St Johnson for the race. We were glad to be able to facilitate a race in his memory, while also raising funds for the Donegal Hospice and the Oncology Unit at Letterkenny General Hospital. Jimmy was a great friend and is sadly missed by many."

Jimmy Shields was a talented long distance runner from Drumenon, St Johnson who ran with Finn Valley AC for many years. He passed away last November.