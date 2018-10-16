An Post confirms Dunkineely Post Office closure

Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher said plans to close Dunkineely Post Office will not be reversed, despite the best efforts of the local community to keep the facility open.

Leas Cheann Comhairle, Deputy Gallagher said confirmation on the closure came after the appeal lodged by the community was rejected by the Government-appointed appeals process for Post Office closures.

Dunkineely Post Office which is set to close Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Deputy Gallagher said it was devastating news for the Dunkineely area. and it will send vibrations right throughout the dozens of other communities which have appealed their respective post office closures.

“I wish to compliment the very hard working action committee which made every effort to save the Dunkineely Post Office,” he said.

“They mobilised the community and lodged an excellent appeal for keeping the post office open.”

Deputy Gallagher said their campaign fell on deaf ears which shows the indifference of a government “that is continuously failing to understand rural life and the impact their decisions at Cabinet level are having on rural communities.”

“Today’s announcement is a real hammer blow for the Dunkineely community and for other similar rural based communities right throughout Ireland,” he said.

“It is another tangible demonstration that no proper rural proofing of policy exists, nor is there a proper road map at this Government for sustaining and long-term development rural communities.

“Dunkineely had suffered the further blow in 2013 when the local Garda station was shut by the previous Government and today their Post Office is confirmed to be closed.”