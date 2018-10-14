4,063 students from Donegal set to take part in Maths Week Ireland

The world’s largest national maths festival returns for 2018 and is set to attract as many as 300,000 people. Schools across Donegal have so far registered 4,063 students to take part in Maths Week events with many more expected.

Open to all, Maths Week 2018 will see a wide variety of fun and engaging maths themed events taking place all over the island of Ireland, north and south, featuring mathematicians and entertainers. Schools and clubs are encouraged to hold their own events to support budding mathematicians.

Co-ordinated by Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s STEM Outreach Centre and funded through the Science Foundation Ireland Discover Programme, the Department of Education and Skills, Matrix - the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel, ESB and Xilinx. It is run with more than 50 partner organisations including the universities, institutes of technology, libraries, schools, training colleges and employers.

Full programme details are available on the Maths Week website www.mathsweek.ie with ongoing event and programme updates available in advance and during Maths Week via Facebook (@MathsWeek2018) and Twitter (@mathsweek).

Eoin Gill, Maths Week Ireland Co-Ordinator said, “Working with our many partners, the Maths Week vision is simple, ‘Maths for All’. Maths and numbers are all around us and this short statement encapsulates the relevance of maths across society, and what we want to achieve via the annual national programme of activity - people of all ages embracing maths and numerical ability to benefit their day-to-day lives.”

“2018 marks the 13th year of Maths Week and with participation set to be in the region of 300,000, our highest figure yet. We are excited to bring another action packed programme to people all over the island of Ireland, and the ever increasing number of participants is testament to the interest and appetite for maths in Ireland.”

“This growth in popularity and continued success would not be possible without our partners such as the Department of Education, Science Foundation Ireland and MATRIX - the Northern Ireland Science Industry Panel, who make the programme of activity a reality and I would like to thank them for their continued support.”

Maths Week Ireland is the biggest festival of its kind in the world. It has now also been adopted as an initiative by Scotland, in recognition of the important contribution that maths promotion events make in helping young people to have a positive attitude towards maths.

For those interested in hosting their own Maths Week event, large or small, log on to www.mathsweek.ie to find out how you can get involved.