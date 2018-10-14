Top award for Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre

Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre has been awarded Overall Winner of the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards Tourist Attraction of the Year.

Patricia McCauley Visitor Centre Manager said "It has been quite a year. We have hosted two distinguished guests during 2018, with Prime Minister Theresa May's visit in July and more recently HRH The Duke of York who took our pottery tour in September.

“We attract more than 250, 000 visitors into the region on an annual basis and spread the word world-wide about Belleek.

“As the oldest working pottery on the island of Ireland we know we have something really special to offer visitors from all corners of the globe,” she added.

"Receiving this award is a testament to the team at Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre. It is wonderful to get the recognition and be part of this award process.



Patricia continues "We faced tough competition with the Marble Arch Caves, The National Trust and National Museums amongst those short listed in this category. We continue to enhance the visitor experience. Our most recent development features an extension to our museum where visitors gain even greater insight into the story of Belleek Pottery.



During 2018, we have seen growth in international visitors and estimate year to date visits from 21 countries. As we look forward to 2019, we reflect on 2018 with a great sense of achievement as over- all winners of The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards, Tourist Attraction of the Year 2018".