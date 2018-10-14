3D modelling event at Donegal Railway Heritage Centre

The Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in partnership with the FabLab Ballyshannon, are hosting a special Modern Modelling event, as part of “2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage”. The event brings the art of modelling together with the modern technology of 3D printing, presenting our unique railway heritage in Donegal in a new innovative way.

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Donegal Railway Heritage Centre stated: “We are committed to preserving, maintaining and restoring County Donegal’s railways, rolling stock and built heritage for the benefit of the public at local, national and international level. Our heritage centre at the Old Station House, Tyrconnell Street, Donegal Town houses railway artefacts, rolling stock, photographs, historical documents and various diorama showcasing engines, buildings and railway layouts from times past.

In order to modernise and improve how we record and promote this heritage, this innovative project sought to digitise the main buildings, rolling stock and larger exhibits at the heritage centre. This has allowed our railway heritage to be presented in a new way, facilitating the production of 3D printed models of the centre’s buildings and exhibits and allow interactive computer visualisation of the digital models.

In this way the culture and history of the Donegal railways becomes more accessible allowing people to connect with this heritage in a new way: one that increases participation and understanding and preserves the past in a modern format. The project will help conserve Donegal’s railway heritage through the process of recording and storing the existing artefacts and buildings into the digital domain and then presenting this information to visitors and online, connecting people, now and in the future, with their heritage and giving them a better appreciation of it.

On Saturday 20th October, they are having a special launch event at 2pm which will include a talk and live demo of 3D printing, as well as an opportunity to see the 3D printed models of the railway stock and station. The event is free to attend.

This event is generously made possible through the generous support of Creative Ireland, Donegal County Council and the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

For more information, please contact manager@ donegalrailway.com or Tel: 074 972 2655 or check us out on Facebook or at www.donegalrailway.com