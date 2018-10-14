Donegal's Joe McHugh promoted to Minister for Education and Skills in Government reshuffle

Donegal TD, Joe McHugh has been appointed Minister for Education and Skills, replacing Richard Bruton, as part of a series of ministerial changes made in the wake of the resignation of Denis Naughten.

McHugh had been the Government Chief Whip as well as serving as Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and the Islands. He takes over from John Bruton in Education and Skills, who has been appointed to replace Denis Naughten.

The announcements were made Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, after the fall out and controversy involving the National Broadband Plan procurement process.

McHugh will work with Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who, since last year, has served as Minister of State for Higher Education.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Deputy McHugh said he was delighted to take on the role after getting the call from Taoiseach.

"From someone who has spent quite a considerable part of my career in the education system I'm really, really looking forward to the challenge ahead. So subject to Dail approval on Tuesday and hitting the ground running and building on the reform programme that Ricahrd Bruton has been working on."

McHugh, a former Secondary School teacher, said he would draw on his experiences there. "I know the pressures that teachers are under and I know the pressures that students are under," said the new Minister, who added that students were facing a different type of future, with new roles being created all the time.