Power cuts in Donegal as Storm Callum warning remains in place

Around 100 customers in Donegal are without power this morning following strong winds overnight.

The outages are in the Glencolmcille, Derrybeg, and Rathmullan areas.

A status Orange warning for Storm Callum remains in place until 4pm in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, and Clare.

Overnight the storm brought gusts of more than 110km/h which cut power to more than 30,000 customers.

Kerry and Cork were the worst-hit counties.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has warned the public to stay away from coastal areas until the lifting of the status orange weather warning.

Met Éireann has warned that south or southwest winds will continue to gust to between 100 and 130km/hr, with further infrastructural damage possible. There is the continued risk of coastal flooding due to high seas.