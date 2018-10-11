Fatal collision in Roscommon tonight, gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Bridge Street, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon shortly before 8pm, tonight (October 11th, 2018).

The collision one the N5 involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the car was not injured.

The N5 is closed at Bridge Street and diversions are in place.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.