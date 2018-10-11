'Naughten resignation puts rural broadband for Donegal even further back' - claims TD

The resignation of Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has been dubbed the latest fiasco to best the Government’s National Broadband Plan by a Donegal TD.

Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty says the resignation and issues now with the Broadband Plan is "another major blow to homes and businesses across Donegal".

He stated: “The revelations which have emerged over the last few hours that a number of meetings took place between now former Minister Naughten and the business man involved in the tender means that it is no longer a question of if the bidding process has been compromised, but rather by what degree has it been.

“The Taoiseach told the Dáil this evening that he is now seeking an independent report into the National Broadband Plan following this latest development and while it’s of course important that we have full transparency, this situation will no doubt delay the plan even further - six years after the plan was first announced," he said.

Deputy Doherty said the government’s handling of the process now means that the Government’s plan is "in complete tatters while we are now as far back as ever in this journey to deliver much needed broadband to rural Ireland".