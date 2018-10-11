School board hits out over the loss of new campus site

The board of management of Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha has said the school community is still reeling angrily after it emerged that the site chosen for the long-awaited education campus in Buncrana has been sold to another buyer.

The school is one of three that had been hoping to be accommodated on a new three-school campus which has been in the pipeline for years.

In 2006 the school joined with Crana College, and later Coláiste Chineál Eoghain, in seeking a shared campus.

But it emerged last week that the identified preferred site has been sold to a third party.

“We have been led to believe by the Department of Education, even in recent weeks, that negotiations between the County Council and the vendor were reaching a conclusion, a positive conclusion,” the board said.

“We were as shocked as anyone to learn that the site has been sold to a third party.

“The process of consultation between Donegal County Council and the Department of Education, known as the Memorandum of Understanding, is designed to expedite site acquisition for public buildings. It has failed us … miserably.

“Access to education in an education setting is a fundamental right which is currently being denied our pupils. Our pupils, parents and staff deserve better.”