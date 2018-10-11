Donegal town car park to close at 4pm

Donegal County Council wishes to advise that the Pier Car Park in Donegal town will be closed from 4pm this evening.

Property owners and occupiers of properties in the coastal areas of Donegal Town and Killybegs that are susceptible to flooding should be prepared and should take necessary precautions.

Donegal County Council is delivering sandbags to locations liable to flooding.

It is predicted that peak winds will reach Donegal at 12 noon on Friday and the public is being urged to take extra care when outdoors during this weather event.

All motorists should drive with extreme care, allow extra time for journeys and watch out for fallen branches and debris on roads. There is also a risk of fallen trees.

Homeowners, property owners and businesses should take precautions to secure any loose items of furniture, hoardings, scaffolding, signage and items such as trampolines and bins, which would be vulnerable to strong winds.

Donegal County Council will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates on Facebook and on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormCallum.

The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. Irish Water can be contacted on 1850 278 278. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999.

You can sign up for free weather alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal.



