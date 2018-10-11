Wall was demolished shortly after school children left

There are fears that a serious accident will take place on a stretch of road in Ardara unless the matter is properly addressed.

In recent weeks, a wall near Brackey Bridge, where children were waiting on their school bus, was demolished an hour after they had left.

The road, which is on the N56, has been the scene of countless accidents over the years, according to local woman, Nodlaig Clerkin.

Ms Clerkin is calling on the National Roads Authority or Donegal County Council to implement the proper measures in order to prevent a serious accident taking place on the road.

Local businessman, Stephen McCahill said the road is dangerous and needs to be addressed urgently.

Mr McCahill said that a warning sign and a junction sign should be erected on the road to better inform road users who are not familiar with the road.

Mr McCahill said that the road is one that the National Roads Authority ought to be addressing.

The road is on the N56 and is on the Killybegs side of Ardara.

Mr McCahill said: “The road is a very dangerous one. You don't need to be going at any great speed for the car to go out of control.

“There are no markings there to say that it is a dangerous turn.”

Local woman, Nodlaig Clerkin said that most of the accidents take place at Brackey Bridge.

She said the area around the bridge poses a danger for all concerned: “People will sit up and take stock when it's too late.”

She said that accidents have occurred on both sides of the road.