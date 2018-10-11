New TG4 documentary to provide viewers with a wonderful insight to hotel industry

‘An Shandon’, a fly on the wall documentary series, provides a behind the scenes look at the Shandon hotel where the staff have as much craic as the guests.

Across four episodes viewers will be immersed into what really goes on in the back corridors of a successful hotel.

A 4-star Hotel, ‘An Shandon’ takes great pride in its reputation. However, a reputation must be constantly guarded and protected, as general manager, Carolynne, is acutely aware of. The latest Fáilte Ireland inspection takes place in episode 2, with no stone left uncovered. Renovations are still underway to upgrade the hotel, a key part of their ambitious plan – but will the hotel retain its 4-star status?



Filmed over the course of a year, the programme makers had a challenge deciding which storylines to feature, such was the quality and authenticity of the footage. In episode 3 they focus on Storm Ophelia, the great storm that had the country talking. How did it affect the staff and guests of ‘An Shandon’?

The bar certainly looked inviting as the wind and rain bashed the North West coast.



The series concludes as we meet Liam and Mark, who in light of the recent Marriage Equality referendum, are celebrating their love for each other in their favourite hotel.

Throughout the series we watch as a business pushes itself to grow and transform through every obstacle thrown in its way. Can they keep both their staff and customers happy through such turbulent times? And in the end will their big vision for the hotel become a reality?

‘An Shandon’ was produced by Paper Owl Films for TG4 with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund.