Donegal punter scoops €11,403 on €3 Lotto bet
A Donegal punter is the latest to join the BoyleSports lotto winners hall of fame after they transformed their €3 into €11,403 with thanks to their four lucky numbers.
The customer placed a €3 bonus accumulator on the four numbers 3, 12, 23, and 27 to be drawn from the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
As the bet included the bonus ball, the customer received odds of 3,800/1, which they defied when all four numbers rolled out on Wednesday seeing them scoop €11,403.
Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Aoife Heffron said: “Yet another BoyleSports customer has put their loose change to good use by transforming it from €3 to €11,403. We are thrilled to see our Donegal customer win big for their small stake and want to wish them all the very best with their winnings.”
