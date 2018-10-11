NEWS
Thirty two people awaiting inpatient beds at LUH, 18 at Sligo University Hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital
Thirty two people are awaiting inpatient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital and a further 18 at Sligo University Hospital this morning.
In Letterkenny the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say that 11 were on trolleys in the Emergency Department, while there are 13 on trolleys in the Emergency Department in Sligo.
Nationally, there were 483 people waiting at hospitals across the country.
