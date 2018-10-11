Really heart warming and delicious soup

Minestrone Soup SERVES 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil, plus a little extra to drizzle (optional)

2 onions, peeled and chopped

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

1 celery stick, trimmed and chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

Few sprigs of thyme

1 bay leaf

80g smoked back bacon, trim fat & chopped

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 x 400g tin of borlotti beans, rinsed and drained

600-800ml chicken stock or water

75g spaghetti, broken into small pieces

Large handful of basil, finely shredded

Parmesan, for grating (optional)

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and add the onions, carrots, celery and some seasoning. Stir over a medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften.

Add the thyme, bay leaf and bacon. Increase the heat slightly and cook, stirring, for another 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and cook for another minute.

Tip in the borlotti beans & then pour in the chicken stock or water to cover. Bring to a gentle simmer.

Add the spaghetti and cook for 10 minutes.

To serve, ladle into warm soup bowls and scatter over the shredded basil. If you wish, add a restrained drizzle of olive oil and grate a little Parmesan over each portion. Serve with chunks of rustic country bread