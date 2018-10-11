Taking a look at options to buying expensive styling tools

This week I would like to write about the different hair styling equipment that is on the market.

Some of you have probably heard about the new Dyson Straightener that is retailing under €500, well I am not going to tell you to go and buy one of those, although I would love to have a go.

There are a lot cheaper gadgets.

The Diffuser

This is a fantastic simple piece that sits on the end of your hairdryer.

If you don't have one, they can be bought at salon suppliers, bring along your dryer to make sure it fits.This is for drying curls. It is for long or short hair. The diffuser allows the blast effect from the dryer to become a source of heat only - this means that the curl dries as it is and is not blown all over the place.

I would recommend to keep hair in turban after washing for longer than normal, comb through, add some product, either a moisture spray, a light gel or lotion. Place the dryer on tips of hair and gently gather hair in the diffuser towards the scalp, leave for some minutes on a gentle heat. Repeat this all over but perhaps not your fringe. Estimated Retail Price €20

The Wand

This is my favourite piece of equipment, it is so user friendly. It has taken the place of the curling irons.

You simply have to wrap your own hair around the wand and the result is a very natural type curl. When you take a small piece of hair you can achieve a corkscrew curl, when you take a larger piece of hair you can achieve anything from a curl to a wave. Estimated Retail Price €40

The Straightener

Most of you will have come across this revolutionary piece of equipment which only became available to the public in the 90s.

They vary in size and price. There is no denying that some work better than others. Make sure your irons are not just metal or glass plates but are ceramic or titanium, this does determine the price. To protect hair, make sure there is a temperature adjustment from 180 degrees to 210. Some irons now have a compartment where you can add a nourishing oil which deposits on the hair as you straighten. Estimated Retail Price - €100-200

Rollers

One cannot forget the simple roller. These are probably the most effective and simplest of all.

These are for everyone that likes body, height, straight or curly. They come in all sizes and the easiest to use are probably the Velcro ones as no pins are needed. The important thing to know is, when you are taking a section, you need to take a straight line - for this reason we hairdressers always use a tail comb.

The bigger the roller the straighter the hair - so, for those of you with long hair and just want body , use the biggest roller, usually the diameter of a cup.

You will only need 3-5 rollers and put in dry hair if you don't have much time, the smaller the roller, the smaller the curl. Estimated Retail Price €5-9



If you have some piece of equipment that you never use or if you don't know how to use it simply bring it along to your next hair appointment and the stylist should show you how.

If you have any hair queries please call me at my salon 071 98 43777 or facebook me at Arroo hair salon.

I would only be delighted to assist.