Council making preparations for storm surges and heavy rain

Donegal County Council has given assurances that measures are in place to deal with heavy rain and high tides which are expected between Thursday and Saturday.

The council said it is monitoring storm surge alerts from Met Éireann and will be depositing sandbags in vulnerable areas ahead of an expected storm which is due to hit on Thursday night.

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for a spell of wet and very windy, possibly stormy weather which is expected on Thursday night and Friday morning as a deep depression tracks northwards to the west of Ireland.

There is the risk of coastal flooding due to high tides and surge.

If the depression turns into a storm it will be named Storm Calum.

Cllr John Campbell asked about the council's preparations for the severe weather conditions at Tuesday’s meeting of the Donegal Municipal District.

He asked what preparations have been made ahead of high tides on Thursday night and Friday morning.

He said the conditions were likely to result in high water in the River Eske in Donegal Town.

“We would not like to see the situation develop again,” he said. “The wind direction, which will be from the south-west, is likely to exacerbate the swell. We need to be prepared for this storm,” he said.

Local area roads manager Mark Sweeney said a storm surge warning is in place.

He said the council would send out storm surge warnings on social media.

Sandbags would be dropped in areas that are vulnerable, he added.