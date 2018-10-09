Fresh water pearl mussel located near Donegal bridge

A number of freshwater pearl mussel has been found close to the proposed site for a footbridge in Bunbeg.

The matter was raised at the Glenties Municipal District meeting which was held in Dungloe on Tuesday.

A Road Engineer with Donegal County Council (DCC), Brendan McFadden said that quite a number of freshwater pearl mussels have been located close to the area where the bridge may be located.

However, Mr McFadden said that he is confident that the matter will progress in due course.