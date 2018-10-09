Matters relating to Donegal island raised at meeting

The state of the roads on Gola island were described as 'shameful' at a meeting of the Islands which was held in Dungloe this morning.

The number of visitors to the island has greatly increased over the last year and people from the island believe that the state of the roads need to be addressed in order to accommodate the greater number of tourists.

It was agreed that the matter should be put on top of the priority list as road funding is an issue.

Members of the Island Committee, once again, asked for information pertaining to a ferry boat that would service the small boats. The boat would frequent the small islands once or twice a year.

The ferry could be used to bring bricks and similar material to the island.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuic said that people should be reminded that members of the public are allowed to be present during such meetings. He said that it was important that people be reminded that they are allowed to be in attendance.