Heavy rain for Donegal today and storm predicted for later in the week

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo today.

Met Eireann has updated a previous warning and is saying a slow-moving band of rain will continue to bring heavy rain at times with additional rainfall amounts of 25-40mm likely.

The warning is in place until 3pm today.

Meanwhile, an Atlantic store is headed for the west coast later this week.

The forecaster says there is the potential for a named storm to come close to Ireland later Thursday night and early Friday morning, as a deep area of low pressure is set to track northwards, to the west of Ireland.

The exact track is still not certain but at this stage, it looks as if it will be dry to start Thursday night. Then it is set to become extremely windy or stormy later Thursday night and for much of Friday morning. Strong to gale force and blustery south to southeast winds developing overnight will become southwesterly early Friday morning. This could well lead to some disruption, with some damaging gusts in places, but especially in exposed Atlantic coastal areas. There will be heavy rain, high seas and high tides too, with the added risk of coastal flooding. But the depression is set to clear quickly, so that Friday afternoon and early evening looks drier, with a few sunny spells developing. Winds will moderate considerably also.

More rain is expected to sweep up from the south Friday evening and overnight and to continue well into Saturday, with spells of heavy and locally thundery rain in many places and also some flooding. Windy too, with strong southerly winds. Breezy for Saturday night and Sunday with showers in places.