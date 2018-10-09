Over 3,000 students from across Donegal to attend road safety show

Over 3,000 students from across Donegal will attend The Road Safe Show which is being delivered to Donegal, Derry and Tyrone students in the Aura Leisure Centre Letterkenny today and tomorrow.

The Road Safe Road Show is a unique partnership between Donegal County Council and members of the Donegal Road Safety Working Group which provides a platform to positively influence the driving behaviour of young students as they commence their driving careers.

The show will be seen by over 3,000 students from the county's 27 post-primary schools as well as Youthreach centres and continues to receive excellent support from schools in Northern Ireland with the Police Service of Northern Ireland assisting with the registration of almost 800 students to attend from Derry and Tyrone.

This show offers our young people the opportunity to learn about the consequences of poor driving behaviour on our roads and it is a sad fact that almost everyone in Donegal, Derry and Tyrone knows someone who has been killed or seriously injured in road traffic collisions.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Seamus O Domhnaill said: “This is a very important event in our Road Safety Programme. The message is clear that road traffic collisions affect many people, from the immediate family and friends to the emergency services who have to attend the horrific scenes. We all need to be reminded that just one slip of concentration can end in a collision and this message is particularly important for young people to hear so that they are aware of the dangers as they begin to drive”.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer is delighted with the continued support for the show saying “we are delighted that the schools continue to support the annual Road Safe Show. We need to get the message to the young people, that before they get into a car with a driver who exceeds the speed limit, or someone who may be under the influence of drink, or who has taken drugs, or not wearing their seatbelts, or who use their mobile phone while driving; to stop and think, because the trauma and devastation that is brought on your family and on the local community as a result of a road traffic collision is totally avoidable, no family should have to suffer the pain and loss of a loved one as a result of a road traffic collision”.

He added “I would like to express our sincere thanks to all the speakers involved for their continued commitment to the Road Safe Show as the show could not take place without their support.”

To date in 2018, 9 people have tragically lost their lives on Donegal roads, an increase of 4, for the same period in 2017.