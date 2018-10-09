Mild but unsettled weather for the next few days

Met Éireann weather forecaster Joanna Donnelly has labelled the potential Storm Callum "a ferocious looking beast" as she once again warned of a storm risk toward the end of a mild and unsettled week of weather.

She said a very active weather system is expected to hit on Thursday night into Friday morning bringing with strong winds and heavy rain.

While it will be windy all week, Met Éireann is predicting a mild and almost warm week with temperatures hitting 20 degrees by Wednesday.

Callum will be the name given to the weather system if it is upgraded to storm status.

Met Éireann's weekly forecast below:

TODAY - TUESDAY 9TH OCTOBER

Another blustery day on Tuesday with most areas holding dry with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. However, rain will continue to affect parts of north Connacht and west Ulster during the morning, before clearing away northwards in the afternoon. Mist will affect some hills. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday: Mostly dry with broken cloud. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty during the day. Very mild with highs of 17 to 20 degrees, but feeling cooler in the wind.

Thursday: Rain spreading northwards from Munster to all parts of the country through the morning. Becoming drier everywhere by evening. Highest temps of 14 to 16 degrees. Windy overnight with more rain spreading from the south.

Friday: Wet and very windy; southwest winds with some severe gusts during the morning. The winds will ease in the afternoon, becoming light in the evening time. Rain turning more to showers through the day.

Weekend: Staying unsettled with more rain likely.