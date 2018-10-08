Revenue seizes tobacco products and cash in Donegal and Galway

Last Friday as a result of intelligence led operations, Revenue officers seized over 24,000 cigarettes and €7,200 cash in Donegal and Galway.

During an operation in Letterkenny on Friday, Revenue officers seized 13,400 cigarettes, branded ‘Mayfair’, ‘L&M’ and ‘Pacific’ following a search, under warrant, of a residential property.

Revenue officers also seized €7,200 in cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity. A Polish man in his thirties was questioned. Today (Monday) at Letterkenny District Court, Revenue officers were granted a three month cash detention order to allow Revenue investigate further.

Separately, on Friday last, Revenue officers in Galway City seized 10,800 cigarettes and 2.7kgs tobacco. The seized tobacco products were branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Winston’, ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘Old Holborn’. A Lithuanian woman in her twenties was questioned at the scene.

The combined estimated retail value of the contraband tobacco products is €16,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €12,680. Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If you know someone is evading tax or involved in smuggling, report it. Contact Revenue’s Confidential Freephone 1800 295 295.