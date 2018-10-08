Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh McBride ofMoyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare and Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hugh McBride ofMoyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare and Gweedore



Reposing at home in Moyglare Village, Maynooth on Tuesday from 4.00pm – 8.00pm, with prayers at 7pm. House private at other times please.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gweedore, Co. Donegal (arriving at 5.30pm approx.) Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Capuchin Day Centre.

Roy Burnett, Drung, Quigley's Point



The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Roy Burnett, late of Drung, Quigley's Point.

Funeral service in Greenbank Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Thursday afternoon 11th October, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House Strictly private.

Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu if wished to Greenbank Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Sylvia McConn, Three Trees, Quigley's Point, Co Donegal.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 71311321

Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her late residence on Saturday (6 October 2018) of Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her daughter Elaine and son-in-law Mark Callaghan’s residence, 15 Solomon’s Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Monday, 8th October at 9.30am, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Frances Doherty, Tirlaughan, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Doherty, Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Funeral from his residence on Tuesday October 9th to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private during the wake at the request of the deceased.

Hannah Douglas late of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Douglas late of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday 8th October at 12 o’clock going to her home.

Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.