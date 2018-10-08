Carlow confirmed for next year's Ploughing Championships

The 88th National Ploughing Championships will be held, as had been anticipated, in County Carlow from September 17th to 19th next year.

The site at Ballintrane, Fenagh, was confirmed for the 2019 Championships at the prize-giving ceremony attended by over 500 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Speaking after the announcement the National Ploughing Association Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to be staging the event in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow, as the site has all of the criteria to qualify it as an excellent place to stage next year’s ‘Ploughing’.

She thanked their hosts for the past three years: “I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the people of Offaly for all of the goodwill and support for the last three successful years, when the event was held in Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Anna May McHugh also congratulated all of the winners who were awarded at the prize-giving ceremony, and commented “that all of the hard work and training throughout the year has truly paid off so you should all truly enjoy your triumphs.”

Current World Ploughing Conventional Champion Winner Eamonn Tracey from Carlow will again represent Ireland in next year’s World Ploughing Contest in the USA. And silver medal winner John Whelan from Wexford will take part in the Reversible Class.