The North West Simon Community thanks one and all

On Friday night volunteers 'Slept Out' for one night in Letterkenny in solidarity with those who are less fortunate in our society. The event also hoped to raise awareness of the work and services carried out by the North West Simon Community in Donegal.

Gain insight

Donegal Development Officer for the North West Simon Community, Collette Ferguson, said that 'Sleep Out' doesn't aim to replicate homelessness but it does give an insight into the challenges faced by those who sleep rough.

Sleeping rough is a very lonely and traumatic experience for all those who experience it.

"We are only experiencing this for one night whilst so many others have no other option but to do this on a daily basis," she said.

Gratitude

Those at the North West Simon Community would like to express their gratitude to over 50 volunteers in Letterkenny and Sligo for getting involved in the annual 'Sleep Over.'

They also thanked all those who supported their campaign.

Ms Ferguson would particularly like to thank the Mayor of Letterkenny Cllr. Ian McGarvey for launching the event and for his kind words of encouragement to the volunteers and the North West Simon Community, on Friday evening.

All bars and hotels who allowed people to collect money on the premises are also thanked for their hospitality and generosity.

"A special gratitude to The Four Lanterns, Pat's Pizza and the Brewery Bar for their annual generosity and support; it is greatly appreciated on the night," Ms Ferguson said.

And, last but by no means least, all those who organised and took part in the event on Friday night would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their noticeable presence throughout the night which gave reassurance to volunteers.

Support

To make a donation you can go to: http://www.northwestsimon.ie/

For further information please call 074 91 21613 or alternatively check out their Facebook page at www.facebook/northwestsimon.ie