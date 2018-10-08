John Charles McLaughlin's new CD to be launched on Saturday

A Glendowan singer is back in the limelight and about to launch a new album.

The new 15 track CD by John Charles McLaughlin contains 14 new self-penned song original songs.

Six of the songs relate to local areas throughout the county.

People can also listen to "Mama on the CB" which is written by Michael McKenna.

The CD will be launched at the Station House Hotel on Saturday, October 13.

Doors open at 9.30pm.

Music on the evening by Rosaleen Moore and the Tuscany Band. Other guests will star on the night.