Severe storm risk to hit Donegal and west coast counties hard on Friday

At present, all the available weather models indicate that a severe storm is likely to affect parts of the country during Friday, with hurricane force gusts of wind possible on Atlantic coastal counties.

According to the Midlands Weather channel it looks as though Donegal , Sligo, Leitrim, Kerry, Clare, Galway, and Mayo will experience the worst of the storm, with gusts of up to 150 km/h possible, based on our current forecasts. Areas further inland may see gusts up to 130 km/h, certainly strong enough to cause disruption to power services and transport.

Flooding is also likely to affect parts of the west this coming week as rather persistent spells of heavy rain are expected across west Connacht, southwest Munster and Northwest Ulster. Totals in excess of 100 mm seem probably in some locations by the end of this week, with even higher totals likely in mountainous areas. Caution is advised if driving during such conditions and remember never to drive into water where the depths are unknown.