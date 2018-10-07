Gaoth Dobhair power past MacCumhaills to set up a final with Naomh Conaill

The Gaoth Dobhair juggernaut rolls on with another big win and a thirteen point victory over Sean MacCumhaills, this afternoon at a wet and windy O’Donnell Park.

Gaoth Dobhair ……….. 3-14

Sean MacCumhaills …..1-7

They may not have hit the dizzy high of eight goals like they did against Bundoran seven days earlier in the quarter the final.

They had to do with just three in today’s encounter with MacCumhaills who were runners- up to Bundoran, in the Division Two title race.

It was a nine point game in favour of Gaoth Dobhair at halftime as the men from the Gaeltacht led 2-7 to 0-4 and in reality the games was as good as over.



Kevin Cassidy and Eamon Collum scored the goals with Collum also posting four point, Eamon McGee and Niall Friel also got their names on the scoresheet.

MacCumhaills who came into the tie as massive underdogs had their fair share of possession but could only manage four points , two from Oisin Gallen and one each from Gary Wilson and Stephen 0’ Reilly.

Gaoth Dobhair got off to a dream start with a goal inside three minutes. Kevin Cassidy hit the back of Eoin Gallen’s net from outside the small after a MacCumhaills defender failed to hold onto a high ball into the area.

Eamon Collum had opened the scoring for Gaoth Dobhair inside a minute.

Though rocked MacCumhaills responded well and Oisin Gallen and Gary Wilson hit two quick points and when Gallen converted from 35 metres on nine minutes, the margin was down to a point.

Gallen, Wilson, Gavin Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin and Stephen O’ Reilly were playing well for MacCumhaills. Marty O’ Reilly was well shackled by Odhran Ferry McFadden who was detailed to man marking duties on the county man.

But Gaoth Dobhair were back in control again thanks to a Niall Friel and a cheeky goal from Collum who chipped the ball over a defender into an empty net.

Stephen O’Reilly raced onto a precision pass from Aaron Kelly for a MacCumhaills point.

But the wind was in Gaoth Dobhair sails and reeled off five points without reply to go in nine up at halftime and in the box seats.

Gaoth Dobhair resumed with a goal inside four minutes to push their lead out to 12 points.

And while Darren O’Leary almost immediately blasted to the net at the other end it was only a temporary setback for the winners.

Odhran MacNiallais who had a relatively quiet first half sprung into action four points in quick success followed by a well taken Michael Carroll point for a 3-12 to 1-6 lead with ten minutes remaining.

And as Mervyn O’Donnell ran his bench to emphasise the strength in depth the game fizzled out as contest Michael Carroll and Gavin McBride posted late points with Stephen Mulligan bringing down the curtain for MacCumhaills.

Gaoth Dobhair now face Naomh Conaill in the county final in two weeks time.

GAOTH DOBHAIR:Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel(0-1), Kieran Gillespie, Odhran McFadden Ferry; Daire O’Baoill, Odhran MacNiallais (0-4,2f); Cian Mulligan, Naoise O’Baoill (1-0),Eamon McGee (0-1); Eamon Collum (1-5,2,f), Kevin Cassidy (1-0), Michael Carroll (0-2).

Subs; James Boyle for O McFadden Ferry 39; James Carroll for N O’Baoill 40; Peter McGee for C Mulligan 47; Shane Ferry for N McGee 53; Gavin McBride (0-1f) for E Collum, Donal McBride for E McGee 57.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Chris Gallagher, Martin Gallagher, Conor Griffin; Luke Gavigan, Ronan McMenamin, Marty O’Reilly; Gary Dunnion, Pauric Patton;Gary Wilson (0-1), Stephen O’Reilly (0-1), Oisin Gallen (0-4,2f); Aaron Kelly, Darren O’Leary (1-0), Gavin Gallagher.

Subs; Rory Dunleavy for C Gallagher h/t; Stephen Mulligan (0-1) for D O’Leary, Adam Lynch for R McMenamin, Chad McSorley for G Wilson, Nathan Gavigan for P Patton all 53.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh)