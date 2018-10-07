Uncanny - can you see a map of Ireland in the clouds over Ardara?

Yesterday was a lovely day in Donegal and many of us took the time to go for a long walk.

How often have you been out walking or maybe driving along and you look up at the clouds and think you see shapes of countries, animals and more?

In Maghera, Ardara yesterday Siobhan Boyle McNelis was doing just that when she spotted a very unusual cloud which she thinks, and we have to agree, looks very like a map of Ireland on its side.

Let us know if you agree....

Thanks Siobhan for the picture.

If you have a picture feel free to share it with us through facebook or you can email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com