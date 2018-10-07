14% year on year drop in numbers "signing on" in Donegal

The number of people signing the Live Register in Donegal has dropped 14 per cent in the last year.

CSO figures show 10,634 people "signed on" in the county at the end of September, 14% down on the same period last year.

There was an 11% drop recorded in Ballyshannon, with 921 people on the register, 14% drops in Donegal town and Ballybofey with 645 and 1,534 respectively.

The biggest drop was in Dunfanaghy, with 703 people on the Live Register at the end of last month, 18% down on September 2017.

Killybegs had the smallest drop with 611 people signing on at the end of last month, a fall of 7%.

There were 1,022 people signing on in Dungloe, down 17%; Buncrana recorded a similar drop with 1,897 people on the register.

There were 3,301 people signing on in Letterkenny.