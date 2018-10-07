Crews attended blaze scene in Convoy for 15 hours - fire now under control

Donegal County Council have confirmed that the fire at a waste handling facility in Convoy has been brought under control.

A statement issued just before 9am today reveals how more than 40 fire fighters from stations across Donegal fought the massive blaze and managed to save a private dwelling on the site of the blaze and the main warehouse.

Fire crews were on scene from soon after 3pm Saturday to 6am Sunday, a period of 15 hours with the blaze brought under control at 11pm, 8 hours after crews arrived at the scene. Some of those crews came from as far away as Buncrana and Glenties to assist their colleagues from Stranorlar, Letterkenny, Donegal Town and a support unit from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

There's huge relief also that there are no reported injuries sustained by anyone during the blaze.

The statement confirms that the fire at the facility, JML Recycling, which processes mainly waste paper, plastics and timber, was well established when the fire service arrived there just after 3pm Saturday.

The statement in full is as follows: "Donegal Fire Service responded to a large fire at a waste handling facility at Roosky Upper, Convoy, Co. Donegal just after 3pm on Saturday 6th October. Upon arrival they encountered a well established fire at the facility, JML Recycling, which processes mainly waste paper, plastics and timber.

"Given the severity of the incident brigades from Stranorlar, Letterkenny, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Glenties were mobilised to the incident. A support unit from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was also in attendance.

"At its peak there were over 40 fire-firefighters engaged in fire-fighting operations with seven pumping appliances and a water tanker. The fire was eventually brought under control at approximately 11.00pm and at that stage the fire-fighters had managed to save the main warehouse building and a private dwelling house that was also within the site. Most of the damage was contained to the outdoor storage area.

"A reduced crew remained on-site over night to monitor the situation and continue to dampen down the remaining smouldering waste materials. Notwithstanding the significant damage to the property there was no injuries reported during the incident.

"The operation was stood down just after 6am [this]Sunday morning."

Meanwhile social media posts yesterday showed huge plumes of black smoke billowing high into the sky above the facility. The smoke drifted for miles on the wind, local residents were advised to keep their windows closed and gardaí assisted at road closures in and around the area as traffic was directed away from the scene.