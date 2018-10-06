Donegal Jobs Alert: Donegal County Council is hiring

Who’s hiring across County Donegal this week? Check out the Donegal Democrat recruitment pages for a round-up of the best jobs in Donegal.

Donegal County Council is seeking applications from qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Staff Officer.

The council proposes to form a panel of qualified candidates from which they will fill vacancies as they arise.

C Fish is the market leader of Fish products to the Pet food industry nationally and internationally and they are looking to fill a number of full-time vacancies.

C Fish are looking for a Maintenance Engineer/Fitter; A food Science Person and General Operatives

InterNETalia Ltd, and IT company based in Donegal Town has a vacancy for a Support Desk Assistant.

Gallagher Bros (Fish Merchants) are recruiting an engineer for a permanent position in their fish processing and freezing facility in Killybegs.

Meanwhile Friel, Meehan & Associates Ltd. are seeking to recruit an Office Administrator.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, get your copy of today's Donegal Democrat, or contact our offices at 074 97 40160 (Donegal Town) or Letterkenny 074 91 28000.