'Contaminated material’ involved in Killybegs harbour project

The extension of the pier at the Killybegs Harbour Centre involves the need to dredge ‘contaminated material’ from the harbour, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said.

Minister Michael Creed confirmed the multi-million euro project to add 120 metres of berthing space at the harbour will go ahead next year after concerns were expressed that the project has been delayed.

In a Tweet today Mr Creed confirmed that the Smooth Point Pier Extension Project phase 2 will proceed next year and is due to be completed in the first half of 2020.

Earlier Donegal TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher said there were concerns among Killybegs harbour users and the broader general public in relation to the possible delays in proceeding with the extension and improvement works at the harbour.

“Confusion reigns within the Government and broader Department as to the certainty of the €10 million project which was due to commence in the last quarter of this year,” he said.

He said he had tabled questions to the minister on the possibility that he has “re-prioritised or redirected the funding for the Killybegs project towards another fishery harbour centre elsewhere in the state”.

“I have also asked for written assurances that no delays are envisaged for the Killybegs project and that he as minister furthermore confirm a clear timeline for the project from contract stage to completion. I have also requested that written confirmation be provided that funding remains in place for the project.”

But a spokesman for the minister rejected what he described as “mischievous and politically motivated commentary on this matter”.

The spokesman for the minister said: “The project consists of the construction of 120 metres of new quay face and associated dredging works to provide 9 metres draft at low water.

“Because some of the material to be dredged was contaminated it was divided into two phases. Phase 1 entailed the dredging and removal of contaminated material, while phase 2 entails the dredging of the remaining uncontaminated material and construction of the 120m of berthing space.”

Mr Gallagher had said it is “essential that the minister immediately brings clarity to this situation by addressing the concerns raised by me, and providing the assurances that are necessary to allay any fears in the general public concerning the Killybegs harbour project”.

“It is regrettable that the minister allowed such a situation to evolve in the first case, the works earmarked for Killybegs are much needed and are in the planning process for some time, we will not accept any situation whereby funding which has been proposed for Killybegs would be considered for other areas. Killybegs requires further investment and the Government must stand four- square with the people of southwest Donegal in delivering this project.”

The department said the final cost of phase 1 is approximately €6.5m with in excess of €4m being spent in 2018 on the project.

“Following the approval of a Dumping of Sea licence earlier this year, pre tender expressions of interest were sought. Subsequently full tender documentation was prepared. It is now expected to go to tender and commence works in 2019, with a project completion date in the first half 2020,” the spokesman said.

“Between 2010 and 2017 a total of €12.7m has been invested in capital projects at Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre.