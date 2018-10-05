Mallorcan school being hosted by students of the Rosses Community School

This week an exchange group of students form Arta Secondary School in Mallorca are being hosted by students of the Rosses Community School.

This is an on-going exchange between both schools in which both sets of students are afforded the opportunity to spend a week visiting their respective schools.

Ms. Nuaria Agulio, a native of Mallorca is a teacher in the Rosses Community School for the past number of years and it is through her that this link has been forged.

Opportunity

Ten students for Dungloe spent a week last May in Arta and now these students are hosting the return visit.

The exchange seeks to promote education and learning through experiencing a new culture, by educational activities, by experiencing a new language, and by sharing hobbies and interests. The Mallorcan students have a week long program of events organised by Ms. Agulio. Among the first engagements was the opportunity to visit the local Council Council Offices for the Glenties Electoral Area at Dungloe.

Delight

Cllr. Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Eamonn Brown, Manager welcomed the visitors and gave a short presentation to the student explaining the work of the County Council.

It was also an opportunity for the students to share their opinions and to explain what challenges they experienced on their Island, particularly the challenges that tourism creates and the pressures on natural resources, the environment, housing and other matters relevant to their lives.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig addressed the students and explain his role as a Cllr. and expressed his delight to be speaking with them. Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbaig has a particular interest in Catalonia and their on-going struggle to established Socialist Workers Republic.

Cllr. Mac Goilla Easpuig thanks all those who came and paid a special thanks to the three teachers Nuaria, Tofol and Doni and to Dr. Joe Kelly. He wished them well and hoped that they would enjoy their time in Donegal.