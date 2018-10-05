Eleven Donegal locations to benefit from funding of €100,000 each

Eleven locations in Donegal will benefit from funding of €100,000 each for community renewal. The funding, for Regeneration of Rural Towns and Villages in Donegal, was confirmed today.

The towns and villages to receive €100,000 each of the €1.1m funding are: Portsalon, Kerrykeel, Kilmacrennan, Glenties, Killybegs, Killygordon, Muff, Donegal Town, Moville, Castlefin, Buncrana.

Minister Joe McHugh announced that €1.1million is to be pumped into 11 local towns and villages in Donegal as part of the Government’s specially expanded regeneration programme.

“This is a phenomenal return from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme - a massive investment in our communities. Eleven towns and villages across Donegal will be celebrating today,” Mr McHugh said.

“Exactly a week ago we had Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring in the county to show him just where the money was needed – we are delighted with the result. So, to get a return like this on the expanded scheme is huge for our local communities. The legacy will be immense.”

The Government Chief Whip said: “We secured €100,000 for enhancements of Portsalon, €100,000 for Kerrykeel Tidy Towns to develop a community centre and in Kilmacrennan the community has been given €100,000 to link the playground, Astro pitch and sports field.

The other schemes being backed with €100,000 grants are enhancements of the environment and streetscape in Glenties, Killybegs, Killygordon and Muff; enhancement of tourism in Donegal Town; a music and creative hub in Moville; a caravan park in Castlefinn; and refurbishment of the tourism office in Buncrana.