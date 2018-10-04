A call to nominate Ireland’s Ocean Heroes

The call for Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards nominations is now open.

Clean Coasts are asking the public to nominate volunteers who they believe have made an outstanding contribution to Ireland’s coastal environment.

The Clean Coasts programme, which is Ireland’s foremost community-based coastal education programme works with over 650 volunteer groups nationwide. These inspirational groups work collectively to create a cleaner and more sustainably managed coastline. In an effort to recognise these volunteers, Clean Coasts has been running ‘Ocean Heroes’ for over a decade and in that time have awarded groups and individuals from all walks of coastal life.

This year we are looking for entries to the following 6 categories: Group of the Year, Individual of the Year, School of the Year, Business of the Year, Beach Clean of the Year and Think Before You Flush Award.

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities Manager with An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit said,“There are so many dedicated groups and individuals working to protect the Irish Coastline, as a result, we are delighted to be in position to hold these awards. The awards have really brought to the fore the remarkable work and wonderful coastal celebration events Clean Coasts’ volunteers have been involved in to date. Once again we are really looking forward to receiving inspirational nominations that show the true dedication of these coastal custodians.”

If you would like to recognise a Clean Coasts volunteer, group, school, business, beach clean that made a difference to our coast, you can nominate them at: www.cleancoasts.org.

The Think Before You Flush Award is for individuals, schools or Clean Coasts groups that have promoted the Think before You Flush campaign through their work. Think Before You Flush is a public awareness campaign about the problem sewage related litter causes when mistakenly flushed down the toilet. It causes issue for marine life in seas and the ocean and ends up on the beach as marine litter. The campaign is operated by An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme and is supported by Irish Water.

The nomination process only takes a few minutes and we would love to hear your voice. Please make your nominations on www.cleancoasts.org by Wednesday October 17th for inclusion in the selection process.

Nominations are invited in the following categories:

Ocean Hero Award - Group of the Year

Ocean Hero Award - Individual of the Year

Ocean Hero Award - School of the Year

Ocean Hero Award – Business of the Year

Ocean Hero Award – Beach Clean of the Year

Ocean Hero Award – Think Before You Flush Campaign



The winning entries will be invited to attend an award ceremony and celebration luncheon on the 23rd of November, in the Clayton Hotel, Cork.

Clean Coasts is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government and Fáilte Ireland.

About Clean Coasts

Clean Coasts engages communities in the protection of Ireland’s beaches, seas and marine life. The programme is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and is currently funded by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government, and Fáilte Ireland.

Clean Coasts has grown over the years and now includes two main national clean-up drives – Coca-Cola Clean Coasts Week and the Big Beach Clean. Our volunteering has expanded to include Corporate Volunteering and the Ocean Hero Awards also. Other aspects include the Green Coast Award, the Love Your Coast Photography competition, the Clean Coasts Roadshow for coastal communities and we are continuing to grow the Clean Coasts programme with the likes of Ocean Talks. The programme also operates several campaigns in Ireland including ‘Think Before You Flush’ and international campaigns ‘#2minutebeachclean’ and ‘Beat the Microbead’.

The Clean Coasts volunteering effort engages communities in the protection and conservation of their local coastal environment. There are currently over 650 registered Clean Coasts groups. There are a variety of group types such as community groups, residents associations, tidy towns groups, sports clubs, schools, businesses, universities etc. Clean Coasts organises hundreds of beach clean-ups annually mobilising thousands of volunteers, removing considerable quantities of marine litter from Ireland’s beaches and waterway. http://www. cleancoastsireland.org/