What's Cooking? A simple summer risotto

I have given you the base for a nice easy risotto and then to add roasted butternut squash for a delicious vegetarian autumnal supper.



Serves two as a main dish or four if using as a side.

Ingredients

1 tbls olive oil

600mls of good vegetable stock

50g butter

1 small onion, peeled & diced

1 celery stick, diced

2 garlic cloves crushed

1 bay leaf

a tsp of fresh thyme leaves

140g Arborio Risotto rice

100 ml white wine

50g grated parmesan.

Tbls of Crème Fraiche

On a frying pan, over a gentle heat add olive oil and half the butter followed by the onion and cook for 5 mins to translucent, stir in the celery, garlic, herbs and cover for 2 mins. Increase the heat gently and stir in the rice. Stir coating the rice with the oily vegetable mix without burning the veg.

Turn up the heat and pour in the wine, let it bubble away to almost nothing. Reduce the heat and gradually add in the stock, adding in one ladle at a time. You want the rice to absorb the liquid and soften, this will take 15 min to you reach the final ladleful. Taste for seasoning.

Turn off the heat, add in the remaining butter, cream fraiche and parmesan. This is perfect as a side dish with a nice piece of pan-fried hake.

Roasted Squash Risotto



To make the Roasted Butternut Squash, set oven to 200C, Gas 6. Peel the squash and scrape out seeds, cut into 2cm cubes and toss in oil season lightly and roast in the oven, giving it a shake or stir, should take no more than 30mins. Then follow the above risotto recipe.

Blend a small amount of the cooked roasted squash and stir through the cooked Risotto.

Serve the Risotto with roasted squash cubes and a sprinkle with parmesan.

