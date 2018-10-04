Brave Donegal cerebral palsy sufferer undertakes swim in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association

Laghey man Thomas Sweeny who has cerebral palsy is undertaking a 1km backstroke swim in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association at Ballyshannon Leisure Centre today.

Sixty-year-old para-swimmer Thomas, returned to swimming, last year after over thirty years away from the sport has a haul of national and international medals to his credit.

Swimming before he could even stand Thomas trained under internationally renowned coach David Wilkie.

Competing and winning races locally in his native Scotland gave Thomas a taste for competition and he went on to compete in national events taking more medals in Coventry in 1986 Thomas then went on to represent Scotland at the World Para Swimming Championships in Copenhagen in 1987 taking on the best swimmers from all over the world.

Glasgow native Thomas is a regular at the IWA and is a regular at their gathering at the Bluestack centre every Thursday. He says that the care and support they offer is priceless to him and he enjoys all the activities events as well as benefiting from the care offered by the IWA. He credits one of the IWA carers Eileen for giving him the courage to return to the pool after discussing their mutual love of the water.

Returning to swimming last year at Ballyshannon Leisure Centre, Thomas trains two to three times per week as well as maintaining a weight training regime at home. He describes being back in the pool as “magic” and he looks forward to his training sessions with coach James Mc Intyre.

Thomas eased back into training but soon he began to feel his strength and endurance return coach James said.

“Thomas has great technique which came back to him quickly and every week we were increasing distances in the pool, we would set goals but Thomas was consistently smashing them. His attitude is so positive and we have great banter. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

The health benefits of returning to swimming have been many for Thomas who is also a diabetic. He has gone from attending physiotherapy once a fortnight to not needing any at all. He also feels stronger fitter and healthier and is loving the enjoyment and freedom he feels in the water.

Thomas is full of praise for the swimming pool and the staff describing it as “a brilliant pool with great access and the best staff”

Mary McGrenra, service co ordinator of IWA services in Donegal, expressed her gratitude and pleasure to Thomas on behalf of all service users and staff for this generous gesture.

”Irish Wheelchair Association works with and behalf of,people with physical disabilities to drive positive change in Ireland through the influencing of public policy, the provision of quality services and enabling accessibility to all aspects of society. People are at the heart of everything that we do and this is enshrined in our values.

"In Donegal, we have five resource centres supporting those aged 65 years or less with a physical disability, with swim groups in Inishowen and Letterkenny and a youth group based in Letterkenny. Other services are home support, motoring advice assessment and tuition in our adapted car, accessible transport, community liaison worker, processing of accessible parking discs and sourcing information as required.

"Fundraising such as that about to be undertaken by Thomas is needed to support services, as we are partially funded by HSE and DSP, relying on income from our IWA Charity shops of which we have two in Letterkenny as well as church gate collection and Annual Angel Campaign. We wish Thomas every success and service users and staff will be in Ballyshannon on the day to cheer him on.”

If you would like to support Thomas come along at 2.30pm to the Leisure Centre today.