Cathaoirleach hopes for respectful conduct between councillors

The cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council said he hopes councillors can be respectful to each other at future meetings after the latest meeting of the council was adjourned amid unsavory scenes.

Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill said he was left with no choice to adjourn Wednesday's meeting of the council following several unruly confrontations between different councillors during an in committee meeting and then a public meeting.

The meeting was adjourned during a confrontation between Fianna Fáil councillor Micheál Naughton and Fine Gael councillor Barry O’Neil.

There had been further heated exchanges between other councillors in an in committee meeting behind closed doors which was discussing a legal challenge by a private company against the council’s wind energy policies.

Planree Ltd, which has been granted planning permission to build a wind farm in the Finn Valley, has launched judicial review proceedings on the County Development Plan 2018 to 2014.

Cllr Ó Domhnaill said he adjourned the meeting after issuing a number of warnings that he would adjourn it to another day if the behaviour continued.

“I just hope that people can be respectful to each other,” he told the Donegal Democrat. “There are issues which are important to them and important to their constituents and they deserve to be aired in a fashion that is respectful to each other and in a way that is not against the standing orders which are set by themselves.

“I had advised previously that if any more confrontations of that nature occurred I would adjourn the meeting, not for ten or 15 minutes, but indefinitely - and I was left with no choice but to do that.”